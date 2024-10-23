Marino Stram & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $224.18 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $643.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

