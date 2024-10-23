Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Increased to $261.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $238.00 to $261.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAR. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $265.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.52. Marriott International has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $266.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Marriott International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.