Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $209.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

MMC stock opened at $221.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.34. The company has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,560.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,566 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,137. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.