Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $259.00 at UBS Group

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $255.00 to $259.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $221.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $232.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.34.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,035.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,035.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,566 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,137 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.