Mattern Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,061 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.2% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,983.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total value of $1,793,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,409.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,983.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,224 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,973. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $893.49 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $540.23 and a 1-year high of $923.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $890.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $836.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $395.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $955.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $894.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.