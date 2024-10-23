Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.6% of Little House Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 345.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,973,000 after acquiring an additional 39,885 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $4,539,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 330,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $160,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $190,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,817. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $190,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,817. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 84 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,054,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,324 shares of company stock worth $132,218,368. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $582.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.40 and a 1 year high of $602.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

