MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 73.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 374.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 602.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in MetLife by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

MET opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.29.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

