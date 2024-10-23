MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MGM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $40.38. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 147,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,702,500 shares in the company, valued at $57,544,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle bought 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,719,987.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 147,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,544,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

