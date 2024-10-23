Moneywise Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $401.85 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $398.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.67.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

