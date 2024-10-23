My Legacy Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,681,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,434,000 after buying an additional 1,961,166 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,492,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,778,000 after buying an additional 273,025 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after purchasing an additional 223,245 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,217,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,430,000 after purchasing an additional 79,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,983,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,338,000 after purchasing an additional 88,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $21.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

