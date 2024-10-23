My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chevron alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $4,924,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 14.5% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Chevron Stock Up 0.0 %

CVX opened at $150.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.32 and a 200-day moving average of $153.47. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The company has a market capitalization of $278.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.