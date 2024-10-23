My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $361.27 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $392.57. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.45.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

