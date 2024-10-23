My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWM opened at $221.24 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

