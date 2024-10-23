My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $158.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.98 and its 200 day moving average is $174.53. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $140.98 and a 1 year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

