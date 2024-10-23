My Legacy Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 552.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $400,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 29.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $4,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.55.

SNPS opened at $502.41 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.91 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $511.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

