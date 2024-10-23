My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.63 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.14.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

