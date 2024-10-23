My Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.67.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $401.85 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $398.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.