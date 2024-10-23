My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 20 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $909.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $921.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $860.45. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $864.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

