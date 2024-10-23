My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 531 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 539.0% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,692,751.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,915,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,790,149 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. StockNews.com cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

