My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 899 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 319.3% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.42.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG stock opened at $89.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.21 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.