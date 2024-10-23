My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 9,549 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,549 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.33. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.697 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

