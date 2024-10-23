My Personal CFO LLC Sells 146 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

My Personal CFO LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

