Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 108 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.15.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $408.17 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.69. The company has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

