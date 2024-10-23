Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $38,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 321.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 76,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $107.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.66 and a 200 day moving average of $100.68. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMN. Bank of America lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

