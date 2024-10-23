Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $27,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 17.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,791,599 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $359,517,000 after purchasing an additional 416,233 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NetApp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,405,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $309,811,000 after buying an additional 82,378 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in NetApp by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,148,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $225,532,000 after buying an additional 450,263 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,982,787 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $208,133,000 after acquiring an additional 211,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NetApp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $223,806,000 after acquiring an additional 196,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

NetApp stock opened at $119.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.86. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $208,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $88,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,782.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $208,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

