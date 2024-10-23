Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,889,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,008,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,943 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 18,266.0% in the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 31,557,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $887,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385,293 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,095,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $158,582,000 after purchasing an additional 676,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after purchasing an additional 54,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $345,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,245.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $249,682.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,637,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,857,182. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $345,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,245.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 231,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,637 and sold 24,024 shares valued at $1,051,375. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

