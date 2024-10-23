Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after buying an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,639.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 736,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 733,749 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $221.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

