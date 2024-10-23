Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Stock Position Lowered by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,762,000.

BATS NUSC opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

