Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys 48 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $839,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $629.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $646.60.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

