Oakworth Capital Inc. Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 73,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,195,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock opened at $199.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $199.87. The company has a market capitalization of $116.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.