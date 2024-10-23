Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,082 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Visa alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its position in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 38,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA raised its position in Visa by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 1,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Visa by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

Visa stock opened at $284.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.95 and a 200-day moving average of $273.02. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $228.03 and a one year high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $521.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.