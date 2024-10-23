Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $248,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 283,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.26.

NYSE CVS opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

