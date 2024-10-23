Oakworth Capital Inc. Invests $114,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,472 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,271,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,876,000 after purchasing an additional 157,659 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,672 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,413,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,104,000 after purchasing an additional 222,213 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,026,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,508,000 after purchasing an additional 162,200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

