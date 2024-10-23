Oakworth Capital Inc. Invests $42,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $114.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.12. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $129.79. The stock has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

