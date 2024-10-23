Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 1,183 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 372.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 94.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.4 %

KHC opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.55.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

