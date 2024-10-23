Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TrueMark Investments LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $308.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.86 and a 200-day moving average of $308.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.17 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Redburn Atlantic lowered CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at $38,455,315.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at $38,455,315.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

