OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 4,524 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Exelon were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Exelon alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 3.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 8.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 5.3% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.48.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.