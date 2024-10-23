OLD National Bancorp IN Takes $496,000 Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $33,947,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $25,711,000. Presima Securities ULC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $22,465,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $15,548,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $11,668,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

NYSE:DOC opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

