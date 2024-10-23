Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,874,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,795,000 after buying an additional 383,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,717,000 after buying an additional 892,494 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,787,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,734,000 after buying an additional 165,136 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,399,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,249,000 after buying an additional 109,406 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,682,000 after buying an additional 364,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

