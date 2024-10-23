Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.57.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $629.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $608.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.99. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $646.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

