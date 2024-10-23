Paycom Software (PAYC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Paycom Software has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. On average, analysts expect Paycom Software to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $166.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $264.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.07%.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,889.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $334,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,805,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,506,778. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,714,516. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company's stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Barclays upped their target price on Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.25.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

