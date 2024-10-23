Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 756 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 756 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 52.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $284.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $521.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.02. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.03 and a twelve month high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

