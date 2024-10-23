Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $131.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.65.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

