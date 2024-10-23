QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 28.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 67,742 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.92.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.5 %

QCOM stock opened at $173.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $192.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

