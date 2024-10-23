Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 195 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $292.32 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.97 and a 52 week high of $307.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.07.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.75.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

