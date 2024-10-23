Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $271,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2,586.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 236.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,553 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 598,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,953,000 after purchasing an additional 53,694 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 56,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

