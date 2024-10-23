Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $74,000 Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 413.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Fortinet by 61.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 539.0% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,790,149 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $83.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.