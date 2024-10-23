Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Marriott International by 36,856.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 241,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,346,000 after purchasing an additional 240,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,750,000 after purchasing an additional 192,652 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Marriott International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,836,000 after purchasing an additional 149,378 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Marriott International by 133.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 221,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,442,000 after purchasing an additional 126,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,284,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $265.50 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $266.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.16.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

