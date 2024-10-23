Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 546.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

GPK opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,555,816.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,555,816.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

