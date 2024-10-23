Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 32 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,903,478,000 after purchasing an additional 278,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 91.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,371 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,866,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS opened at $502.41 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.91 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $511.19 and a 200-day moving average of $546.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.55.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

